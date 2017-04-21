BSNL likely to launch three new plans, including 3GB data per day for Rs 333, says report

As price war in the telecom sector continues after Reliance Jio's entry, state-run BSNL is reportedly set to launch three new schemes, one of which will offer 3 GB data per day.

According to media reports, BSNL's new offers are Dhil Khol Ke Bol (STV349), Triple Ace (STV333), and Nehle per Dehla (STV395).

The 3GB data per day offer or Triple Ace is apparently a revamp of an existing scheme which offers 2GB data in a day. The offer will reportedly cost Rs 333 for 3GB data per day for 90 days.

If the reports are true, the state-run teleco's Triple Ace offer means it would be offering more data than private telecos in the country.

Meanwhile, the Dhil Khol Ke Bol will cost Rs 349 for 2GB data for 28 days. This scheme will also have unlimited Local+STD calls in the home circle.

Nehle per Dehla will cost Rs 385 for 2GB of mobile data per day. This scheme includes free 3000 minutes for BSNL to BSNL calls and 1800 minutes to other networks for a period of ten weeks.

The state-run teleco's new plans could come amid raging price war between private players after Reliance Jio's entry last year. However, there has been no official confirmation of these plans.

Airtel is offering 1GB data per day at the price of Rs 399 for a period of 70 days, while Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan plan offers 84GB data at the price of Rs 309 with a similar, 1GB per day limit for a span of three months. Jio users also get unlimited local and STD calls.