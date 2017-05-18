Idea, Flipkart to offer 30 GB 4G data on purchasing Samsung, Lenovo, Motorola devices

Idea Cellular joined hands with Flipkart to deliver the gift of cheap data plans to its customers looking forward to upgrading to 4G. The plans will deliver up to 30GB to its customers on the purchase of certain 4G smartphones from the online retailer.

Prepaid customers making the shift to Idea 4G, can now purchase special recharges worth Rs 356 and Rs 191 to avail huge data benefits, the telecom provider said in a statement. The plans are available for both existing as well as new Idea customers.

On recharging with Rs 356 customers will get 30 GB 4G data without any daily fair usage limit, along with unlimited local and national voice calling. The Rs 191 special recharge pack offers 10 GB of 4G data without any usage limits. To avail these benefits, customers will have to purchase one of the 4G smartphones listed on Idea Cellular's website from Flipkart.

The customers can feel spoilt for choice, with brands from Samsung, Nexus, Lenovo, Asus, Motorola, and more, available under this scheme for a varied price range starting from Rs 7,499 to Rs 49,999. These smartphones are also available under special exchange offers and a cash back policy extended by Flipkart.

"Idea and Flipkart have partnered to enable more Indians get online and use mobile internet on 4G smartphones. Through this association, Idea gets access to savvy online customers with heavy data usage," Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular was quoted in a report by The Economic Times.

Following the disruptive impact Reliance Jio has created with its free data schemes, incumbent telecom companies in India have come up with lucrative offers and plans for their customers.

