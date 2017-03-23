You can get Jio's Prime membership for free, but there's a catch

Reliance Jio will finally stop offering its services for free by the end of this month. But Reliance Jio in its latest offer is still trying to provide its Prime membership for free through a cashback sheme.

The company is offering the membership at Rs 99 for people who just want to enroll into the Prime membership.

The user will have to first download the Jio Money app and then pay for the Prime Membership, which is Rs 99.

The app will then send a cashback of Rs 50 to your wallet. Now, recharge for the Rs 303 plan which will again give you a cashback of Rs 50. The total cashback will amount to Rs 100 which equals the amount required to pay the Prime Membership.

This will be applicable only for those who are willing to continue using the Happy New Year plan by recharging their number with the Rs 303 data plan.

Above the Prime membership, users will have to get an additional recharge of Rs 303 per month to continue using the Happy New Year plan.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company has been criticised, by the incumbent telecom operators, of offering services for free and disrupting the revenues of other companies.