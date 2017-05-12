JioFiber to roll out in Mumbai, Delhi and Gujarat cities soon; avail 1000 GB data at 100Mbps speed

Telecom giant Reliance Jio officially announced that its broadband service JioFiber is being rolled out in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara for free under its JioFiber Preview Offer.

The JioFiber Preview Offer will provide its users with free high-speed internet for the first three months.

Jio's broadband offer will come with a JioMedia share device, a smart set top box, routers and Power Line Communication devices, in a bid to promote additional Jio services.

The broadband service prices are expected to start at Rs 500 for 600 GB data and for 1000 GB data at 100Mbps speed, and subscribers would be required to pay Rs 2,000 a month.

With the help of these devices the telco will offer services such as HD TV, Video on Demand and JioCloud under its home entertainment category.

It is said that the company will also introduce landline phone services.

Jio home broadband or Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) services will also include home automation - a technology that allows users to control electronic products with smartphones/tablets. This will be achieved by using Smart Plugs.

Further, Jio also plans to launch a range of home surveillance products that will comprise of smart camera, smart doorbell, smart lock and chime alarm which can all be controlled by the user's smartphone.