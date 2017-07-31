After Mukesh Ambani's JioPhone, now Anil Ambani's RCom offers 365GB data, free device worth Rs 3,200

As Reliance Jio continues to create disruption in the market, Reliance Communications (RCom) has come up with a scheme offering cheap 4G data . The telecom company owned by Anil Ambani has launched a bundle offer worth Rs 5,199, which includes a Reliance 4G SIM card with 1GB 4G data every day for a year and WiPod dongle worth Rs 3,200 for free.

The offer has been listed on the offers.rcom-eshop.com , which again is valid for a year. The data benefits will be available on both SIM cards as well as dongles with a validity of one year. The offer includes a prepaid Reliance 4G SIM card with 1GB data per day for 365 days, whereas the WiPod dongle is being bundled free of charge.

Buyers can purchase the dongle bundle offer with a onetime payment or avail EMI options offered by Reliance Communications starting from Rs 500, for a period of 3, 6, 9, 12, 18 and 24 months with various credit cards.

The offer claims to provide true 4G data speeds, video and HD voice calls - even on 2G and 3G smartphones. The WiPod dongle can optimally support 10 devices with an uplink speed of 150 Mbps and a downlink speed of 50 Mbps.

The WiPod dongle itself, made by ZTE, works on LTE FDD B3/B5, and LTE TDD 340 communication systems, delivering LTE FDD (Cat 4) speeds. The dongle runs on a Qualcomm MDM9307 chipset and a 2300 mAh battery, which is good for 5-6 hours of usage under normal network conditions.

The dongle comes with an external USB port for charging, a SIM card slot and an external SD card slot which supports microSD memory cards up to 32GB.

The dongle works on 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi protocol and a frequency of 2.4 GHz which is capable of tethering 31 devices at once. However, it is recommended not to exceed 10 devices for best 4G speeds.

