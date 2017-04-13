Reliance Jio calls other operators' methods 'deceptive', complains TRAI about 'defamation campaign'

Reliance Jio has complained TRAI against incumbent telecom operators regarding their "unfair and deceptive" methods to retain customers. The company is claiming that Airtel, Idea and Vodafone are not letting users port-out by using customised retention offers.

The Mukesh-Ambani led company is demanding the strongest action possible against these telecom operators. According to Reliance Jio, these plans are deceptive because companies are approaching customers "surreptitiously". It claims that other telecom operators, in a bid to retain customers, are approaching users on a one-to-one basis and that the same offers are not available to general public.

"At the outset, we submit that so far as these MNP offers are concerned, these are in gross violation of extant telecom laws including Telecom Tariff Order, 1999," Jio has said in the five page letter to TRAI.

Reliance Jio also asked TRAI to look into the deliberate vilification of their company by other major telecom operators.

Jio alleged that the call centres of these operators are providing "false and malicious" information to subscribers regarding the service quality and network coverage of the new operator.

"The call centre recordings reveal a vicious campaign underway to defame and vilify the services being offered by Reliance Jio," it alleged.

Responding to the allegations, a Vodafone spokesperson said that as its customer needs are diverse, the company offers them "exciting and engaging propositions catering to their myriad requirements, in accordance with applicable norms, regulations and industry best practices".

"Vodafone's commitment to its hundreds of million customers is to always provide super value and experience across product, service and network," the spokesperson added.

A Bharti Airtel spokesperson too dismissed the allegations saying the company is in full compliance of all regulatory guidelines including tariff orders and MNP regulations. "We categorically deny these allegations," the spokesperson added.

Idea Cellular hasn't responded to the allegations, so far.

With inputs from PTI

