Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan offer: New users will have to spend Rs 408 or Rs 608 to subscribe

A day after the Jio Summer Surprise offer was discontinued due to Trai's 'advice', Reliance Jio on Tuesday came up with a new 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' offer to draw customers who were unable to subscribe to Summer Surprise offer and also new customers.

Just like its previous offers, Jio will offer a bouquet of free services along with 1GB data per day for a period of three months. To avail the offer users need to be a member of Reliance Jio Prime.

Non-Prime members will have to spend Rs 99 on the Prime membership and then go for Rs 309 recharge. The scheme comes in Rs 309 recharge - an increase of measly Rs 6 from its Summer Surprise offer - and Rs 509 recharge.

Those customers who are yet to subscribe to Prime Membership will have to pay a total of Rs 408 (309+99) or Rs 608 (509+99) if they want to avail the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer.

"The plans start with the most affordable Rs. 309 ALL UNLIMITED PLAN, which provides Unlimited SMS, calling and data (1GB per day at 4G speed) for 3 months on first recharge," Reliance Jio said in a press release.

Rs 509 offer which allows 2GB usage per day for a period of three months is aimed at high data user. It also offer unlimited SMS, calling and data (2GB per day at 4G speed) for 3 months on first recharge

Unlike Summer Surprise offer, Reliance Jio has not mentioned if there is any last date to avail the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer.

"Considering the special benefits that are available to Jio Prime members, customers who were unable to subscribe to Jio Prime for any reason, can continue to do so by paying Rs. 408 or Rs. 608 (Jio Prime + recharge price) to avail these benefits," Reliance Jio said.

A recharge of Rs 509, will give the user the same benefits as Rs 499 offer under the Summer Surprise. Users can avail a data limit of 2GB per day under this new scheme. For non-Prime members, the consumer will have to pay an additional Rs 99 to avail the same offer for a period of 84 days.

The billing cycle for Dhan Dhana Dhan offer will start from July onward.

The offer includes unlimited data, free voice, unlimited SMS and access to Jio apps.