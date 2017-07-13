Reliance Jio effect: Aircel launches Rs 348 plan with 84GB data and unlimited calls

Making a stand in the intense price war going on in the telecom industry, Aircel launched its new recharge plan worth Rs 348 compete against 4G plans by Reliance Jio. The new Rs 348 plan by Aircel offers 84GB data for a validity period of 84 days along with unlimited calls.

The FRC348 recharge pack, as Aircel calls its new plan, is meant to go against the Rs 399 recharge plan Reliance Jio offers with similar benefits and validity period. The Aircel plan is available for its subscribers in eastern UP circle only, though.

"FRC 348 is by far the best value proposition in the market as the offer is open for all customers with all types of handsets be it 2G, 3G or 4G. This pack is especially designed considering the customers' need for accessing high volumes of data to seamlessly connect with their family members through video chatting, social networking or streaming videos as well as making voice calls without worrying about their balance," a report by Indian Today Tech quoted Rajiv Gupta, Circle Business Head, UP (East), Aircel.

The Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio on Tuesday reduced the validity of its postpaid and prepaid plans, effectively cutting down the 4G data offered with them and providing a minor breather to bleeding rivals in the relentless price war.

The company's Rs 309 prepaid plan, which earlier offered 84 GB data for 84 days with a daily cap of 1GB, will now come with 56 GB data for 56 days with a Fair Usage Policy of (FUP) 1 GB per day. Similarly, its Rs 509 prepaid plan will also be valid only for 56 days compared to the earlier 84 days, which means a subscriber will get 112 GB compared to the earlier 168 GB for the same price. The latest entrant in the telecom sector has made similar changes in the postpaid segment as well.

The Rs 309 plan, which earlier offered 90 GB data with three months validity and a cap of 1 GB per day, will now come with reducing its discounts and raising implied tariffs which would be directionally positive for India's largest telecom company Bharti Airtel and the country's telecom sector as a whole.

The Rs 509 plan will now offer 120 GB data as opposed to 180 GB earlier. The tariff revision comes as the maximum allowed 90-day period for Jio's promotional offers, which were launched on April 11, ended on July 9. Jio has also introduced two new postpaid and prepaid plans for Rs 349 and Rs 399 each.

In its latest report, Bank of America Merill Lynch said Jio is reducing its discounts and raising implied tariffs which would be directionally positive for India's largest telecom company Bharti Airtel and the country's telecom sector as a whole.

Updating plans under its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, Reliance Jio came up with a whole new set of recharge schemes meant exclusively for its Prime subscribers. For prepaid subscribers, Reliance Jio offered plans within the range of Rs 19 and Rs 9,999. Meanwhile for postpaid users, the plans will between Rs 309 and Rs 999 have been tweaked.

