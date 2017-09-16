Reliance Jio effect: Airtel offers 60GB free data for six months

Telecom major Airtel today announced a new plan that will offer provide 60GB free data for 6 months. However, the customers will have to install the Airtel TV app on their mobile phones to avail this free data offer. Free data will be credited to users account with-in 24 hours of app installation. Airtel customers will get 10GB data per month for six months.

Airtel's 60GB offer is valid only for its postpaid customers and MyAirtel app users. Those who do not have the MyAirtel app can download it from the Google Play Store. The company will also provide free Live TV services under the new offer.

To claim this offer, the Airtel customers need to open MyAirtel app and click on the CLAIM FREE DATA banner. After following the next instructions, customer will have to download the Airtel TV APP and install it on the phone.

Airtel's new offer comes at a time when its Monsoon Surprise offer is coming to an end. Earlier in June, the company had announced 30GB free data for 3 months which accounts to 10GB per month.

Airtel's monsoon offer was to counter Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan offered 84GB data for 84 days on a recharge of just Rs 309. It also offered a data plan of 168GB for 84 days at a price of Rs 509.