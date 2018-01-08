Reliance Jio Happy New Year 2018 offers: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone counter with thier own data plans

Reliance Jio is starting the New Year with full gusto and is all set to introduce new tariff plans on January 9. Undercutting competition yet again, the new prices are expected to push the number of Jio users right from the onset of the New Year.

Bharti Airtel was prompt to respond to these new offers from Google by extending its own data plans. The company is offering 82 days of validity with the Rs 448 plan and a validity of 91 days with the Rs 509 plan.

Vodafone is also not far behind. The teleco is offering a validity of 70 days with a recharge of Rs 458 and 1GB of data per day. The Rs 509 plan will make you eligible for 1GB data per day for a period of 84 days.

In the case of Reliance Jio, most of the data plans have either been made cheaper by Rs 50 or they now provide 50 per cent more data compared to the outgoing plans. One of the biggest changes in the data plan is making the lower plans much more beneficial and value for money.

Here's a look at the latest revisions of Reliance Jio's plans:

What can become the best selling plan will be the Rs 149 plan. The plan will now offer 1GB data daily for a month (28 days). According to the company this will be the lowest ever tariff in the industry.

The Rs 349 plan will now offer benefits of what the Rs 399 plan did earlier. The user will get 70GB data over a period of 70 days.

The Rs 399 plan will get a boost in validity, the plan that used to offer 1GB data for 70 days will now provide 84GB data for 84 days.

The Rs 449 plan will now offer over three months of validity with 1GB data per day. The plan will offer 91 GB of data over a duration of 91 days.

Users with a bigger appetite for data will also get a healthy boost. The company has introduced special 1.5GB per day data plans. The company claims this will be the lowest per GB rate in the entire industry.

Starting from as low as Rs 198, the plan will give 1.5GB data per day for a period of 28 days. The Rs 398 plan will offer a total of 105GB data over a period of 70 days.

The Rs 448 plan will now provide 126GB of data for a period of 84 days and the Rs 498 plan will give a total of 136GB data over a period of 91 days.

A company source claimed that "this is the first of many announcements to come" and that "2018 will bring unprecedented value to all Jio customers." Following convention, these revised plans will have a ripple effect on the other telecom operators in the country.