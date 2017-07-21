Reliance Jio launches JioPhone: Priced at Rs 0 'India ka Smartphone' offers unlimited 4G data in just Rs 153

Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced the 4G VoLTE feature JioPhone at an effective price of Rs Zero. However, customers first have to pay a security of Rs 1500, which would be fully refundable after three years.

Unveiling the 'India ka Smartphone', Ambani said that the launch of JioPhone is a critical element in bridging the divide between digital India.

The 4G enabled phone includes, a distress call system, Jio Music, Jio Cinema and Jio TV. The phone also supports 22 major Indian languages.

Here are the data plans the newly launched smartphone will offer:

"Voice will always be free" on a JioPhone, said Ambani. He went on to announce "digital freedom" on JioPhones since August 15 with unlimited data.

The phone will come with unlimited 4G data. Jio customers can avail Reliance Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan offer on their JioPhone in just Rs 153 for a month.

Jio Customers can also avail the same offer weekly in just Rs 53 and for two days in just Rs 23.

Jio has also introduced a new Rs 309 per month plan for those who want to mirror content from JioPhone screen to the TV.

Jio will cover over 99 per cent of the country's population in the next one year, said Mukesh Ambani.

Data consumption in India has grown from 20 crore GB per month to 120 crore GB after Jio's entry, and has been multiplying ever since, he said.

He further added, the country has now taken over China and US when it comes to data consumption.

