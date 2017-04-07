Jio Summer Surprise offer to be withdrawn; here's what we know so far

In a hasty announcement on Thursday, Reliance Jio said that its Summer Surprise offer will be withdrawn in the next few days after Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's 'advise' to withdraw

the three months complimentary benefits under the new offer which was launched by Mukesh Ambani on March 31.

Under the Summer Surprise plan, Jio Prime members making their first recharge payment of Rs 303 or higher would have gotten complimentary free data services for three months until July.

In a press release following the Trai order, Reliance Jio said, "Jio accepts this decision. Jio is in the process of fully complying with regulator's advice, and will be withdrawing the three months complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible, over the next few days."

On March 31, while announcing the Jio Summer Surprise offer, Mukesh Ambani had said, "Every Jio Prime member - when they make their first paid recharge prior to 15th April using Jio's Rs 303 plan (or any higher value plan) - will get services for the initial 3 months on a complimentary basis."

Here's all you need to know about the new announcement:

Who is eligible for Jio 'Summer Surprise' offer?

In a press release on Thursday night, Jio said, "All customers who have subscribed to JIO SUMMER SURPRISE offer prior to its discontinuation will remain eligible for the offer."

Jio Prime customers who have already done their Rs 303 recharge will continue to get free complimentary data for the next three months until July.

Can you still avail Jio Summer Surprise Offer?

After Trai's 'advise', Jio said that its Summer Surprise offer will be withdrawn in the next few days. "Jio will be withdrawing the three months complimentary benefits of Jio Summer Surprise as soon as operationally feasible," it added.

Now, technically, the offer has not been withdrawn with the immediate effect. There is lack of clarity as to when the offer will be scrapped. Jio has used the word 'operationally feasible' to buy more time so that it get as many subscribers as possible.

Jio Prime membership to continue

While Jio 'Summer Surprise' offer may soon be withdrawn, users can still sign up for Jio Prime subscriptions till April 15. Once you become a Prime member, you can always buy Rs 303 subscription to enjoy a bouquet of free services offered in the Happy New Year offer.

The impact of Trai order

The Trai order may help Reliance Jio acquire more Prime members in the next couple of days until it becomes 'operationally feasible' for Jio to end the Summer Surprise offer.