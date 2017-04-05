Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer: Users will get free 100GB on these plans

Reliance Jio's new Summer Surprise offer is giving its customers an added benefit of 100GB on certain data packs. The company, on March 31, announced the new offer along with an extended time-window to enroll for the Jio Prime membership.



According to this new scheme, Jio customers will get complimentary data for a period of three months. Other than this there are several benefits that come with the Summer Surprise.



Explaining the process of how it will work, Mukesh Ambani, in a statement, said: "Every Jio Prime member - when they make their first paid recharge prior to 15th April using Jio's Rs 303 plan (or any higher value plan) - will get services for the initial 3 months on a complimentary basis. Your paid tariff plan will be applied only in July, after the expiry of the complimentary service."

Any Jio Prime member who will recharge with a data pack of Rs 303 or higher will be eligible to avail these offers. However, only offers above Rs 499 will get additional 100GB per 90 days. Prime prepaid customers opting for Jio's Rs. 999 recharge pack will get 100GB of free data for 90 days under the Summer Surprise offer. After July, under the Rs. 999 pack, Prime members will 60 GB of data for 60 days.

Users who recharge with Rs 303 and Rs 499 will get three complimentary months from Reliance Jio. The data limit will be set according to their respective plans.



Prime prepaid customers opting for Jio's Rs. 999 recharge pack will get 100GB of free data for 90 days under the Summer Surprise offer. After July, under the Rs. 999 pack, Prime members will 60 GB of data for 60 days.

Similarly, on recharges of Rs. 1,999 (125 GB of data with validity of 90 days), Rs. 4,999 (350GB-180 days) and Rs. 9,999 (750GB-360 days), Prime plan members will get 100 GB data for 90 days, according to Jio's website.

Here is a detailed list of tarriffs (excluding Jio Summer Surprise offer) currently offered by Reliance Jio:





Rs 19 data pack

For Prime members: The data pack offers one day validity along with 200MB of data.

For Non-Prime members: The limit will be halved to 100MB

Rs 49 data pack

For Prime members: Comes with a validity of 3 days and data limit of 600MB

For Non-Prime members: Data-limit will will be halved to 300MB

Rs 96 data pack

For Prime members: The plan comes with a validity of 7 days and a limit of 7GB data. There is a daily limit of 1GB as well.

For Non-Prime members: These members will only get 0.6GB data for the same price.

Rs 149 data pack

For Prime members: This pack comes with 28 days validity, and just 2GB 4G data. Users will only get 100 SMSs with this data pack.

For Non-Prime members: The same price will just get you 1GB of data for non-Prime members.

Rs 303 data pack

For Prime members: The user will get unlimited data but only 28GB of which will be available at 4G speeds and there is a 1GB/day limit as well.

For Non-Prime members: The same plan will get only 2.5GB of data for 28 days.

Rs 499 data pack

For Prime members: Similar to the Rs 303 pack this plan will be unlimited but the consumer will get 56GB of data at 4G speeds and an upper limit of 2GB per day.

For Non-Prime members: Non-Prime members will only get 5GB of data.

Rs 999 data pack

For Prime members: Offers 60GB data at 4G speeds for a period of 60 days.

For Non-Prime members: The same price will get a consumer 12.5 GB data for a period of 30 days.

Rs 1,999 data pack

For Prime members: Offers 125GB data at 4G speeds for a period of 90 days.

For Non-Prime members: Same price will get a consumer 30GB data for a period of 30 days.

Rs 4,999 data pack

For Prime members: Offers 300GB data at 4G speeds for a period of 180 days.

For Non-Prime members: Same price will get a consumer 100GB data for a period of 30 days.

Rs 9,999 data pack

For Prime members: Offers 750GB data at 4G speeds for a period of 360 days.

For Non-Prime members: Same price will get a consumer 200GB data for a period of 30 days.