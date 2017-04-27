Reliance Jio updates old tariffs, here are all plans in detail

It seems Reliance Jio customers will finally stop enjoying free services. The company has released a slightly revised tariff list for its consumers. The new list of tariffs will have different offers for Prime and Non-Prime members. Moreover, any user who does not subscribe to the Prime membership won't be qualified for offers above Rs 149.



Also read: Reliance Jio effect: Now, Vodafone offers 27GB free 4G data for 3 months; here's how you can get it



The company continues to offer the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer which extends to the Rs 309 and Rs 509 packs. However, the added benefits of these packs (Rs 309 and above) will only be available for first recharge.



First recharge benefits do not extend to customers who had already subscribed to the Summer Surprise offer.



Also read: Reliance Industries stock seen rising 100% in 2 years



Here's a detailed list of Jio's new tariffs:

Rs 19 data pack

For Prime members: The data pack offers one day validity along with 200MB of data.

For Non-Prime members: The limit will be halved to 100MB

Rs 49 data pack

For Prime members: Comes with a validity of 3 days and data limit of 600MB

For Non-Prime members: Data-limit will will be halved to 300MB validity stays the same.

Rs 96 data pack

For Prime members: The plan comes with a validity of 7 days and a limit of 7GB data. There is a daily limit of 1GB, after which the speed will drop to 128Kbps.

For Non-Prime members: These members will only get 0.6GB data for the same price but the plan will keep running for 7 days/

Rs 149 data pack

For Prime members: This pack comes with 28 days validity, and just 2GB 4G data for the entire period. Users will only get 300 SMSs with this data pack.

For Non-Prime members: The same price will just get you 1GB of data for non-Prime members.

Rs 309 data pack

For Prime members: The user will get unlimited data but only 84GB of which will be available at 4G speeds and there is a 1GB/day limit as well. The validity will last for 84 days. Once the 84 day period comes to an end, the user will have to recharge will only get 28GB for 28days wiith subsequent recharges.

For Non-Prime members: Prime members cannot avail this plan without subscribing to Prime.

Rs 509 data pack

For Prime members: Similar to the Rs 309 pack this plan will be unlimited but the consumer will get 168 GB of data at 4G speeds and an upper limit of 2GB per day. The validity will last for 84 days. Once the 84 day period comes to an end, the user will only get 28GB for 28days wiith subsequent recharges.

For Non-Prime members: This pack can only be availed once the user is subscribed to Jio Prime.

Rs 999 data pack

For Prime members: Offers 120GB data at 4G speeds for a period of 120 days. Subsequent recharges will only give the user 60GB for 60 days.

For Non-Prime members: This pack can only be availed once the user is subscribed to Jio Prime.

Rs 1,999 data pack

For Prime members: Offers 185GB data at 4G speeds for a period of 150 days. Subsequent recharges will only give the user 125GB for 90 days.

For Non-Prime members: This pack can only be availed once the user is subscribed to Jio Prime.

Rs 4,999 data pack

For Prime members: Offers 410GB data at 4G speeds for a period of 240 days. Once the 84 day period comes to an end, the user will get 350GB for 180days wiith subsequent recharges.

For Non-Prime members: This pack can only be availed once the user is subscribed to Jio Prime.

Rs 9,999 data pack

For Prime members: Offers 810GB data at 4G speeds for a period of 420 days. Subsequent recharges will only give the user 750GB for 360 days.

For Non-Prime members: This pack can only be availed once the user is subscribed to Jio Prime.