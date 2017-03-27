Reliance Jio's Prime Membership might remain available till April 30

Last month, Reliance Jio had declared that March 31 will be the last date to avail Jio Prime Membership. However, new reports suggest that this might not be the case. According to a report by TeleAnalysis, the offer might extend till April 30.

There has been no official confirmation from Reliance Jio. The report too, mentions that the decision is still not final. It suggests that Reliance has only reached half of it's target Prime membership amounting to around 22-27 million users.

With over a hundred million subscribers and just a weeks' time left to subscribe, the company might miss it's target if the date is not extended.

Competitors like Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and even BSNL have launched offers with a similar deadline.



If Reliance Jio extends the availability of Prime membership, other operators might have to extend their own offers too. With just a few days to go, the decision will soon be made clear.

The Prime membership will let users avail the exclusive offers from Jio. The users can chose from offers ranging from Rs 19 to Rs 9,999. The Rs 303 offer will let subscribers continue with the current Happy New Year data plan.



Here are some key points about Reliance Jio's Prime membership:

