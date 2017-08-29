Vodafone offering 28GB data for 28 days at Rs 392 this festive season

Vodafone has launched a new Rs 392 plan that is currently rolling out for Delhi-NCR customers. The plan is another combo pack that offers data, voice calls and even texts. The pack can be purchased from the 296 Vodafone stores across the city.

The plan offers unlimited calling which includes local, STD and even calls while roaming. The user will get 28GB of 4G data for 28 days.

Other than that the company is also offering a smaller plan for Rs 198. This plan offers free calling but that is only available to make calls to other Vodafone networks. The plan is only valid for a period of 28 days.

"A large part of Vodafone's pre-paid subscribers from Delhi & NCR go on roaming during the festive season. We found an existing need for these subscribers to have a pocket-friendly pack that enables them to stay connected with their world even while they are travelling or out of the station. Vodafone Delhi has designed the pack precisely to bridge that need," said, Alok Verma, Business Head - Delhi-NCR, Vodafone India.

While the telecom was finally resting after almost half-a-year long tariff battle ignited by Reliance Jio, the Mukesh Ambani-led company launched JioPhone; a feature phone that is capable of operating on the 4G spectrum. Over that, the company even declared that voice call on this device will always remain free.

The device was made available for pre-booking on August 24 and registered millions of pre-booking within a couple of days. JioPhone will be commercially available from the first week of September.

This launch has the power to disrupt the telecom industry yet again. The company has tapped into the massive feature phone market which has been out of reach for most smartphone manufacturers.

In a bid to counter the move all incumbent members of the telecom industry are seemingly working on their own variants of ultra-cheap smartphones.

Idea-Vodafone are planning to launch a ultra cheap 4G smartphone that will cost slightly more than JioPhone but will be able to function as a smartphone.

Airtel is also in talks with Indian smartphone manufacturers to prepare a 4G smartphone that will apparently run on Android operating system and will only cost around Rs 2,500.