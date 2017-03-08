Vodafone offers 2GB extra data on Women's Day in Delhi NCR

Vodafone today said that it will offer additional 2GB data to its women post-paid customers in Delhi NCR for free as gift on the International Women's Day.

"This offer reiterates our efforts to enable women to do more and achieve more in life. I urge all our women Red Post-Paid customers to experience the digital life on our network," Vodafone India, Delhi-NCR Business head, Alok Verma said in a statement.

The offer is valid only for a day and comes with no restrictions on the 2GB data usage. The data benefit will be automatically credited to the user's account and notified through an SMS.