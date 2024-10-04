scorecardresearch
Aries daily horoscope for October 4, 2024: Will avoid major problems if not involved in tax frauds. Will handle business discussions wisely

Aries daily horoscope for October 4, 2024: There are chances of investing money in government works. Some kind of challan or penalty may be imposed. Have to be careful. There are signs of progress in your business.

Aries daily horoscope for October 4, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says there are signs of trouble from the tax authorities today. So, make sure your taxes are in order and you have been paid all your past tax obligations. There are chances of investing money in government works. Some kind of challan or penalty may be imposed. Have to be careful. There are signs of progress in your business. Financially, this is the time for you to be a little careful. There is a possibility of a sudden increase in your expenses. As long as you don't engage in any tax fraud, you will be able to avoid any major problems. If you have nothing to hide, you will be able to stay away from problems today. You have to control your expenses and try to spend as per your budget.

Jobs and Career: You will handle business discussions wisely. Stay calm during discussions and work with balance and harmony. Expand your thinking. There will be activity in work and business. Maintain hard work. You will be successful in the service sector. You will fulfill responsibilities well. There will be ease in various matters. Maintain contact and harmony.

Health: Keep a distance from deceitful people. Focus on principles. Take seasonal precautions. Pay attention to food and drink. Work towards your goals. Health will be moderate.
 

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologer's expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
Published on: Oct 04, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
