Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
KPI Green Energy to raise Rs 475 crore, check stock reaction

KPI Green Energy to raise Rs 475 crore, check stock reaction

The board cleared a ₹475 crore preferential issue to Quoyosh Energia Pvt Ltd., with a post-issue stake of 4.87%.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Dec 17, 2025 3:50 PM IST
KPI Green Energy to raise Rs 475 crore, check stock reaction KPI Green secured an order valued at Rs 489.17 crore from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd in early December.
SUMMARY
  • KPI Green to issue 1.01 crore equity warrants to Quoyosh Energia.
  • Quoyosh Energia to hold 4.87% stake post warrant conversion.
  • KPI Green secures ₹489.17 crore solar project from GSECL.

Shares of KPI Green Energy ended over 2% lower even as the company's board approved a preferential issue of up to 1.01 crore fully convertible equity warrants, each with a face value of ₹5 at an issue price of ₹470.3, aggregating to ₹475 crore to Quoyosh Energia Pvt Ltd., an entity within the promoter group category.

Advertisement

Related Articles

KPI Green shares closed 2.14% lower at Rs 416.25, and have declined by 25% so far in 2025. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 8214 crore. 

The company said its board has approved to create, offer, issue and allot a preferential issue of up to 1.01 crore fully convertible equity warrants, with a face value of ₹5 against each warrant at an issue price of ₹470.3, aggregating to ₹475 crore to Quoyosh Energia Pvt Ltd., an entity belonging to the promoter group category.

Upon full conversion of the issued warrants, Quoyosh Energia will hold a 4.87% stake in the company. This was confirmed as, Post the issue, Quyosh Energia will hold 4.87% stake in the company, assuming full conversion of warrants issued pursuant to the preferential issue, the company said."

Advertisement

Earlier this month, KPI Green secured an order valued at ₹489.17 crore from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd. (GSECL) for the installation of a 142 MW (DC)/110 MW (AC) floating solar project at the Kadana Dam reservoir in Gujarat.

Scheduled for completion within 18 months, the contract also encompasses a 10-year operations and maintenance component. On this development, KPI Green commented, "KPI Green said the contract strengthens its position across ground-mounted, rooftop and now floating solar segments." The company expects this contract to reinforce its position as an integrated player in varied solar segments.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today