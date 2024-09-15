scorecardresearch
Libra daily horoscope for September 15, 2024: Have to run business carefully. Pay attention to expenses

Libra daily horoscope for September 15, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says today you may have to face loss instead of profit from your business point of view. There may be less profit in your business today, which may disappoint you. Therefore there is a need to run your business carefully. You need to plan your work well and operate your business well. Today you need to take advice from your father or any experienced person before considering a new investment in your business. There is a possibility of an inflow of money but you need to understand and handle it. You need to pay attention to your expenses today and try to reduce your expenses today.

Jobs and Career: Professionals will progress as expected. You will be effective in the service sector. You will carry forward the work plans. Emphasis on time management. Be patient in matters of work. Avoid over-enthusiasm. Work wisely. Work smartly. You will get support from colleagues. Avoid carelessness and inattention.

Health: Work politely. Be careful in physical activities. Do not ignore health signals. Take seasonal precautions. Keep morale high.

 

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologer's expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
Published on: Sep 15, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
