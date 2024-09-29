Libra daily horoscope for September 29, 2024: Likely to get good profits from foreign sources in business. Increase vigilance towards opponents

scorecardresearch
Libra daily horoscope for September 29, 2024

Libra daily horoscope for September 29, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says professionals working in the banking sector are likely to be given promotions and additional responsibilities. You are sure to be rewarded financially for your hard work. This will boost your confidence and your bank account tremendously! It is time for you to put all your skills into increasing your monetary prospects. You may get a chance to invest in property-related matters. Some property matters may be beneficial. You are likely to get good profits from foreign sources in business. Time will be in your favor for financial matters. Your business will bring you financial benefits and professional success. By staying disciplined and proactive you can continue to build a solid foundation for your financial future. Remember to stay grounded and focused on your goals, as this will help you make smart decisions that will benefit you in the long run.

Jobs and Career: There will be a desire to take business matters forward. Increase vigilance towards opponents. Proceed with discretion. Act smartly. Do not trust new people easily. Respond to opportunities appropriately. Maintain consistency on various topics. Activity will increase in matters related to distant countries. Avoid emotionality.

Health: Be careful in discussions. Increase practical vigilance. Keep your food simple and pure. Improve organization. Health will be average. Focus on self-care. Your morale will remain stable.

 

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologer's expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
Published on: Sep 29, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
