2019 TVS Apache RTR 180 launched in India at Rs 84,578

TVS Motor has launched the new Apache RTR 180 and Apache RTR 180 ABS in India for the upcoming model year 2019. The new offerings by the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer feature cosmetic upgrades in line with racing-inspired design elements the Apache series is known for.

The 2019 Apache RTR 180 comes with new graphics, white back-lit speedometer with dial-art, novel alcantara-like finish seats, a crash guard with integrated frame sliders and forged handlebar end weights. While some aspects have been given a fresh touch, the new RTR 180 retains the familiar look and feel of the Apache line-up, which has undergone drastic changes in the case of the RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V.

The new Apache motorcycles remain unchanged mechanically, though. The new RTR 180 carries the same 177.4cc single-cylinder engine as the existing model, paired with a 5-speed transmission. The motor is capable of producing 16.62 PS of max power at 8,500 rpm and 15.5Nm of max torque. TVS Motor claims that the new offerings under the Apache line-up can reach top speeds of 114km/h. As for stopping, both front and rear wheels come fitted with disc brakes.

The 2019 Apache RTR 180 will be sold in five colour options - Pearl White, Gloss Black, T Grey, Matte Blue and Matte Red. The RTR 180 has been priced at Rs 84,578, whereas the RTR 180 ABS will be available at Rs 95,392 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Bajaj Pulsar, the age-old rival of TVS Apache, has also been launched in a new avatar. Bajaj has launched the Pulsar 150 Classic Edition at a price of Rs 65,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) with a 149cc engine and a tweaked aesthetics.