2022 Renault Kiger gets turbo engine, new features starting at Rs 5.84 lakh

French auto manufacturer Renault has updated its 5-seater SUV ‘Kiger’ for the year 2022 in India, with a starting price of Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The Renault Kiger, which has been a crucial product for the company’s strategy to boost sales, has seen its price go up by Rs 5,000 as against its previous iteration.

Interestingly, SUV Kiger, which has catapulted India as one of Renault’s top five global markets in terms of sales volume, was designed by the company’s France and India teams in collaboration with each other.

Renault Kiger is also the company’s third global vehicle to be introduced in India first, with the first two being Duster and Kwid, respectively. Bookings for the new 2022 Kiger have already started.

The new Renault Kiger, in terms of design features, comes with a new silver skid plate for the front bumper, new chrome garnish for the tailgate, Turbo door decals, and 16 inches Diamond Cut alloy wheels with red caps. The new SUV also gets a new colour option of dual-tone mustard yellow with a black roof, similar to its sibling Triber MPV.

The new SUV’s interior receives a red accent on the dashboard and quilted pattern upholstery on seats with red contrast stitching for a sporty profile. In addition to this, Renault is also offering the PM2.5 air filter as standard equipment across the range. The new Kiger also features wireless smartphone charging - previously available only as an optional extra - and cruise control.

Renault Kiger’s RXT(O) variant, which was unveiled in 2021 as part of Renault’s 10th Anniversary Celebrations and was only available with the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, is now available with the option of a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and either a manual or CVT transmission.

The new 2022 Renault Kiger’s powertrain remains mechanically unchanged and continues to use the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit that churns out 72hp of power and 96Nm of torque. Its new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, on the other hand, develops 100hp and 160Nm of torque.

The naturally aspirated unit is available with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox, while the turbo-petrol engine gets either the 5-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission. In terms of fuel efficiency, the turbocharged 1.0L petrol unit with 5-speed manual gearbox offers a 20.5 kmpl ARAI certified range.

On the safety front, Global NCAP has given Renault Kiger a 4-star safety rating for adult occupant safety. The cars also get safety equipment like four airbags (front and side), seat belts with pretensioner, ABS, EBD and rear parking sensors.

Speed-sensing door lock, impact sensing door unlock, ISOFIX anchorage for child seat, 60/40 split seat on the rear with adjustable headrests are also available as standard features.

Renault’s CMFA+ platform, on which the Kiger is based, comes with comfort features like driving modes, additional space for passengers, extra cabin storage and cargo space compared to the previous version.

Kiger goes up against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Toyota Urban Cruiser. Renault India also exports Kiger to Nepal, South Africa, and Indonesia.