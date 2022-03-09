Ather Energy partners with Foxconn to cater to the growing demand of its EVs

Homegrown electric scooter brand Ather Energy, on Wednesday, announced a partnership with Bharat FIH, a Foxconn Technology Group company, to develop and manufacture key components for its Ather 450X and 450 Plus scooters.

Ather Energy, in a statement, said, that this partnership would help the company to enhance its manufacturing ecosystem to meet the strong demand for its flagship products.

Josh Foulger, Managing Director, Bharat FIH Ltd, said, “We are excited and hold in high regards for our partnership with Ather Energy in supporting their Electric Vehicle journey in India. With electronics being a significant integral part of an intelligent electric vehicle, we look forward to extending our electronics manufacturing services and technical expertise for the entire range of Ather’s electric scooter offering. We are confident of supporting all the endeavours of an EV Technology company like Ather Energy.”

Bharat FIH will offer manufacturing services like printed circuit board (PCB) assemblies for battery management systems, dashboard assembly, peripheral controlling units, and drive control modules. Bharat FIH will manufacture these products on a ‘Turn-Key" model for Ather Energy and has begun the production of parts for Ather scooters at their facility.

Ather Energy, currently, offers electric scooters - the 450X and 450 Plus - and has grown phenomenally in the past 12 months. It has witnessed a 20 per cent increase in month-on-month sales and expects to see a similar trend in the coming months. Ather Energy also claims that it has a strong local supplier base with almost 99 per cent of the products being indigenously built and sourced for manufacturing.

To cater to the growing demand over the longer term, Ather Energy announced the scaling up of its production from 120,000 to 400,000 units per annum at its Hosur facility and has recently acquired more land to increase production.

Ather plans to increase its annual production capacity to one million scooters, install around 5,000 fast chargers across the nation, and increase its network to 600 stores over the next three years.