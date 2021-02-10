Audi reveals its most powerful EV e-tron GT; check price, features

German automobile manufacturer Audi has revealed its new electric four-door coupe, the Audi e-tron GT. The company's latest electric flagship is being produced alongside the R8 at Audi's specialised facility in Bollinger Hofe, Germany and would cost around 99,800 euros (Rs 88.2 lakh).

Markus Duesmann, CEO, Audi, said, "The e-tron GT is a stand-alone Gran Turismo, reinterpreted for the future. Its looks are a testament to premium automotive design. Bringing impressive driving performance, this is electro-mobility in the most emotive way. And with its sustainable concept, it takes a stand."

Audi e-tron GT will be available in two versions -- the RS e-tron GT and the e-tron GT quattro -- both powered by two electric motors and fed by an 85-kWh battery, same as in Porsche Taycan. The e-tron GT's transmission has also been borrowed from the Taycan. Since both Audi and Porsche are part of Volkswagen group of companies, the e-tron GT and Taycan share the same chassis and battery platform.

The Audi RS e-tron GT is the most powerful EV that the carmaker has ever made with 598 PS, while the e-tron GT quattro version has peak power of 476 PS. The overboost mode in both versions takes the figure up to 637 hp and 522 hp, respectively.

The quattro version can do 0 to 100 kmph in 4.1 seconds while the RS variant does same in 3.3 seconds, both in boost mode. Top speed is limited to 245 kmph for the quattro trim and 250 kmph for the RS trim, claims Audi. Audi states that the range of the e-tron GT will be 487 kms. The EV will come with 20-inch wheels, while the RS version gets 21-inch wheels.

In terms of interior, the luxury car will come with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen. The latest Audi also uses an artificial leather called Dynamic, with Nappa leather as an optional upgrade. The Audi e-tron GT will be offered in European markets in spring this year.

