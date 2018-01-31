Auto Expo 2018: 10 highly anticipated cars expected to priced under Rs 10 lakh

Indian auto enthusiasts have high hopes from the Auto Expo 2018 on account of the new launches the event promises. Premium carmakers are expected to turn up at the car show, including names which have already garnered substantial attention. Considering there are many budget offerings, it is a good event for buyers to track.

Not only popular companies like Maruti Suzuki, who is planning to showcase 18 cars, there are new entrants in the industry that can bring a serious competition in the automobile sector. Kia being one of them is expected to showcase an extensive line-up of cars ranging from practical hatchbacks to flamboyant, high performance cars like the Stinger.

Kia is still one year away from launching thier first commercial car in India. Indian buyers, on the other hand, will be on the look out for cars launching this year.

Below are the cars under Rs 10 lakh that are likely to be showcased at the Auto Expo 2018:

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Probably the most awaited car this year, the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift will be introduced in the Indian markets at the Auto Expo 2018. The most notable change with the car is a new design language, and a reformed face. Also, the new Swift is based on the HEARTECT platform which makes the car lighter and stronger.

The engine options will be kept unchanged, though. The new Swift will be powered by the same 1.2-litre K-series petrol engine, and 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine, seen on the outgoing model. Both the engines on the new Maruti Suzuki Swift are expected to be coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. The company might even launch other variants with CVT automatic transmission.

A sportier RS variant of the new Swift is also on the cards, with the 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine, which currently runs the Baleno.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is expected to show up at the Auto Expo 2018 in a new avatar. This will be the mid-life facelift for the sole offering from the market leader in the mid-size sedan segment. The test mules spotted by far indicate substantial cosmetic changes in the car.

The new Ciaz, however, is likely to keep the existing 1.4-litre K-series VVT petrol and 1.3-litre SHVS diesel engine options. Maruti Suzuki will reportedly keep the interiors unchanged too. The suspension and steering might be tweaked, without changing rest of the mechanicals.

The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will be pitted against the Hyundai Verna, which recently got a cheaper variant, and Honda City.

Maruti Suzuki ConceptFutureS

Maruti Suzuki is planning to introduce its ConceptFutureS at the Auto Expo 2018 to cater to the growing love of Indians for SUVs, and introduce an aggressive look to its hatchbacks. The new design language brings SUV-like design to hatchback cars 'to delight customers in the compact car space'. The design language will deviate from the usual proportions of a compact car, Maruti Suzuki has claimed.

Design elements revealed so far show an upright stance, higher seating and ground clearance, and a horizontal hood, similar to what is usually seen on SUVs.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki could bring out the facelift for Ertiga in the Auto Expo 2018. The test mules spotted on Indian raods suggets that the car will be based on the new HEARTECT platform which promises lighter yet stronger body. The new Swift will also be based on the same platform.

While changes in the looks of the car are to be expected, the engine and transmission options are likely to remain the same as the outgoing model.

Hyundai Elite i20

Hyundai will be coming to the Auto Expo 2018 with a facelift version of the Elite i20. The test mules spotted so far reveal an updated front end with a changed bumper, single-piece cascading grille, and new fog lamp enclosures that will get LED DRLs. The rear end of the car has been tweaked too with new LED taillights.

The engine options are likely to be kept unchanged, with the same 1.2-litre and 1.4-litre petrol engines, or the 1.4-litre diesel engine powering the Elite i20 facelift. Hyundai, however, might offer a CVT variant with 1.2-litre petrol engine to challenge the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

Hyundai Santro!?

Hyundai is planning to replace its budget offering Eon this year, and the substitute could be unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018. Now, this could either be an Eon facelift, or the Hyundai Santro might be making a comeback. Test mules of a small Hyundai car were spotted recently, which might make its way to the Auto Expo 2018.

The spotted test vehicle showed a few Santro-like design elements, like the familiar 'tallboy' design, featuring large rear and side windows and more space inside. The body dimensions might also have been increased.

While there is no official confirmation, reports suggest that it will be an 800cc, 1.0-litre petrol engine will run the Hyundai Santro reboot. The smaller engine might be coupled with the segment-first full automatic transmission, and an AMT option.

Tata X451

With the premium hatchback segment heating up, Tata Motors will be introducing a car in the category at the Auto Expo 2018. Codenamed X451, the car will be placed above Tiago, and compete against market favourites Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20.

The Tata X451 will be the first car to be based on company's Advanced Modular Platform (AMP). Tata intends to use this platform for all its small cars in the future. It will be designed around next-stage of Impact design language. The Tiago, Tigor and Nexon, that allowed Tata's auto sales to bounce back, were designed on the first level of the same design language.

Next-gen Honda Amaze

Honda will stake its claim in the bustling compact sedan segment with the global launch of the next-generation Honda Amaze at the Auto Expo 2018. Reports suggest that the new Honda Amaze will borrow design elements from the Honda City, and come with a revised platform conforming to the stringent safety regulations.

The engines driving the new Honda Amaze will be same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel motors, which does duty on the outgoing model, coupled with the same five-speed manual transmission and CVT. Changes in the central console and the interiors are to be expected, with extra space. Its direct competitor will be the new Swift Dzire, which has replaced Alto as the top-selling car last year.

Renault Kwid-based compact SUV

The aggressive styling of the Renault Kwid will be put to better use with a SUV based on the same design language as the hatchback. The compact SUV will be based on Common Module Platform A (CMF-A) which has been seen on the Kwid, and will be seen on several upcoming cars from the French carmaker.

Apart from the compact SUV, Renault plans to launch compact sedan and station wagons on the CMF-A platform. The sub-four meter car will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Creta and Tata Nexon.

Mahindra S201

Known for its full size SUVs, Mahindra has been trying for some time to venture into the growing compact SUV segment. The carmaker might showcase a car based on the Ssangyong Tivoli at the Auto Expo 2018. Codenamed S201, Mahindra is reportedly planning to launch a compact and a stretched variant of the car.

The smaller version will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Creta and Tata Nexon, whereas the longer one will be pitted against the Renault Duster and the like. The expected engine options are a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The company may even bring the bigger 1.6-litre mFalcon engine to the compact SUV in coming days.