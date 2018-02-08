Auto Expo 2018: E-vehicles, hybrids and latest hi-tech cars on display

Tata Motors showcases six e-vehicles

Tata Motors on Wednesday unveiled two concept vehicles of a luxury SUV and a premium hatchback, besides showcasing six electric vehicles in mass and personal mobility segments. With the theme 'Smart Mobility, Smart Cities'. Tata Motors made the global unveiling of the 'H5Xconcept' from the 'Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced' Architecture the 5-seater luxury SUV. It also showcased the '45X concept' the premium hatchback based on the versatile 'Agile Light Flexible Advanced' Architecture.

Speaking at the event, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said Tata Motors is committed to the future of mobility, specially the governments vision in the electric vehicles space. We are making a serious commitment towards innovation and investment in the launch of a full range of products that will connect with the aspirations of our customers, he added.

With a view on the governments vision for all electric vehicles by 2030, Tata Motors is displaying an extended range of six EV products in personal and mass mobility segments. These include 12m Electric Bus with a smart bus stop and passenger carriers - the Magic EV and the Iris EV. The Tiago EV, the Tigor EV and the Racemo EV were also showcased as special Auto Expo edition.



BMW brings in two new big bikes

BMW Motorrad, the twowheeler arm of luxury German carmaker on Wednesday launched two motorbikes 'F 750 GS' and 'F 850 GS', priced at Rs 12.20 lakh and Rs 13.7 lakh, respectively. The booking for the bikes has started at BMW Motorrads dealerships and the delivery will start by May this year.

India is our top future markets and with a remarkable growth of two-wheeler sales here, it presents a huge opportunity for us, BMW Motorrad Vice President Sales and Marketing Timo Resch told reporters at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida. For over 90 years, BMW has been leading in terms of technology, Resch said adding that it has all competitive products at competitive price. He further said the target is to sell 2 lakh units worldwide by 2020 and it will be achieved by entering into new markets like India.

In 2017, it had sold over 1.64 lakh motorcycles. BMW Group India President Vikram Pahwa said the company has already marked its presence in India and will continue exploring opportunities in the country. The vehicles will be available as completely built up units (CBU).



Here are some other launches at Auto Expo 2018:

Mercedes Benz launched its flagship Maybach S650 with starting price of Rs 2.73 crore. The company also showcased its futuristic electric vehicle Concept EQ and E-Class all-terrain sedan at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida.



Maruti Suzuki made the global unveiling of its concept compact car with SUV-like features named ConceptFutureS.



Renault showcased its electric concept cars TREZOR and ZOE e-Sport at the Auto Expo 2018 and said it is awaiting a clear policy and roadmap on infrastructure for electric vehicles to take a long-term strategic decision.



Kia Motors showcased its utility hybrid vehicle Niro which the company is pitting against Toyota's Prius.



Toyota Kirloskar Motor unveiled its Yaris sedan which will mark its entry into the mid-sized premium car segment in the country in April.

