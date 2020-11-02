Hiring in auto sector continues to improve, grows 29% in September

Hiring in India's auto sector further improved with a 29% sequential growth in September this year, even though it continues to stay below the pre-COVID-19 period.

This positive trend has persisted since June 2020 and the sector has been recovering month on month, Naukri.com said in a statement.

"When we compare the performance of this sector between the pre and post-COVID-19 period, there has been an evident recovery, but it still remains down by 25% in September versus the pre-COVID-19 period," the online job site stated.

Also Read: Blow for auto sector! Retail sales dip 10.2% YoY in September

The hiring activity was down 80% in April this year when compared to the pre-COVID-19 period.

The hiring trend improved gradually over the months and in August it was down 42% when compared to the pre-COVID-19 period, the company said.

According to Naukri.com, the top roles that recruiters are hiring for include production manager, industrial engineer, sales/business development manager, service maintenance engineer, design engineer, and accountant.

Roles such as project manager - manufacturing, service maintenance engineer, and production manager - have seen a 57%, 46%, and 22% growth in demand year-on-year, respectively, it added.

Also Read: Will demand sustain beyond Diwali? Carmakers uncertain despite strong growth in October

Keywords such as production manager, quality engineer, and sales are amongst the top searches by jobseekers on the Naukri platform, the company said.

In terms of location, the company said Pune (22%), Delhi (14%), Chennai (9%), and Bangalore (7%) contribute to 52% of the jobs in the sector.

"Companies like Suzuki, Cars24, Exide, Royal Enfield, L&T, and TVS are looking for candidates," it added.