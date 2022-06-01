Bajaj Auto sells 2.75 lakh units in May 2022; two-wheelers top sales charts 

Two and three-wheeler bellwether Bajaj Auto logged sales of 2,75,868 units in May 2022 versus 2,71,862 units in May 2021, a growth of 1 per cent. The two-wheeler segment was the biggest gainer in the month as it logged a growth of 59 per cent in its domestic sales. Bajaj Auto sold 96,102 two-wheeler units in May 2022 versus 60,342 units in May 2021.

Bajaj Auto reported a 15 per cent decline in two-wheeler on-year as 1,53,397 lakh units were exported in May 2022 compared to 1,80,212 units in May 2021. Total sales comprising domestic sales and exports stood at 2, 49,499 units in May this year versus 2, 40,554 units in the corresponding period year ago.

Commercial vehicles had a somewhat mixed sales chart this month. Domestic sales of commercial vehicles saw a 3,221 per cent increase May this year (16,206 units) versus last year (488 units). Exports of commercial vehicles saw a 67 per cent decline from 30,820 units in May 2021 to 10,163 units in May this year.

Total commercial vehicle sales saw a 16 per cent decline from 31,308 units in May last year to 26.369 units in May this year. Total sales in May 2022 comprised 1, 12,308 units sold in India and exports of 1, 63,560 units, thus, totaling to 2,75, 868 units. Total sales in the same period last year comprised 60,830 units sold in India and exports of 2,11,032 units.