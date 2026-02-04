NTPC Green Energy shares in focus today; here’s why

NTPC Green Energy shares are likely to be in focus on Wednesday as the company has successfully operationalised new solar capacity in Rajasthan

On Tuesday, NTPC Green stock rose 1.99 per cent to settle at Rs 86.96 on the BSE against its previous close of Rs 85.26 apiece.

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The company informed stock exchanges that it has successfully operationalised the second part capacity of 125 MW out of the 500 MW Bhadla Solar PV project in Phalodi, Rajasthan.

NTPC Green said that with the inclusion of the Bhadla capacity, the total installed capacity of the NTPC Green Energy Ltd Group will increase to 8813.25 MW.

Earlier on February 2, the company announced a strategic stride into the green molecule space. NTPC Green inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Assago Industries Private Ltd. The agreement focuses on the supply of green ammonia, CO₂, RE power and other related utilities for a proposed green urea plant.

Before the Rajasthan update, the company had already informed exchanges on January 30 that It declared the commercial operation of the first part capacity of 210 MW out of 1200 MW Khavda-II Solar PV project located in Gujarat.