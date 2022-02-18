Bajaj Chetak Electric now available for booking in Mumbai, Delhi: Check out full list of cities

Bajaj Auto has announced that it has expanded the network for its Chetak electric scooters to cover 20 cities. With this expansion, the firm has increased its coverage two-fold in a matter of six weeks

The waiting period for the Chetak electric scooter currently stands at 4 to 8 weeks. Those who are interested can book the electric scooter online through Bajaj Auto's website for Rs 2,000, as mentioned in a report in India Today.

Bajaj Auto has expanded its reach to 12 more cities for its Chetak electric scooter. These cities are - Coimbatore, Madurai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Hubli, Visakhapatnam, Nashik, Vasai, Surat, Delhi, Mumbai and Mapusa. Bajaj Auto made the scooter available in 8 cities in 2021.

With the expansion to major cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, the firm has earmarked an amount of Rs 300 crore to boost the production of the Chetak electric scooter.

Commenting on the occasion, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said, "Chetak's success has been built on the quality of a thoroughly tested, dependable product. An on-ground network of sales and service reduces the anxiety of a customer venturing into an unfamiliar category such as electric scooters. Our plan is to double Chetak's network in the coming few weeks to accommodate the high demand."

Bajaj Auto had launched the electric version of its iconic Chetak scooter in January 2020. The original Chetak had ruled the Indian two-wheeler landscape for three decades between 1972 and 2006.

Priced at Rs 1 lakh for the base Urbane variant has drum brakes, while the Premium version with disc brakes is priced at Rs 1.15 lakh.

At the heart of the new Chetak is an IP67 rated 3 Kwh Lithium-Ion battery with NCA cells. There are two driving modes on offer-Eco and Sport, with a range of 85 kilometre and 95 kilometre respectively. The battery is charged using a standard household 15 amp electrical outlet and it takes about 5 hours to charge it fully.

