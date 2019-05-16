BMW X5 SUV launched in India, prices start at Rs 72.9 lakh

German luxury car maker BMW on Thursday launched the new generation X5 SUV in India at an starting price of Rs 72.9 lakh for diesel variants.

The car was launched by BMW Group India acting president Hans-Christian Baertels and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

BMW X5 is one of the top-selling models for the carmaker in the domestic market, and the latest version of the SUV will compete with the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, Range Rover Velar, Porsche Cayenne and the Audi Q7.

ALSO READ: BMW launches 530i M Sport in India, priced at Rs 59.2 lakh

"BMW established the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment with the launch of BMW X5 in 1999. The BMW X5 has been the best-selling car in this segment for many years and has become one of our most successful models. The all-new BMW X5 is bound to add another chapter to this success story," said Baertels.

BMW sold 13 per cent more cars in India in the previous calendar year at 11,105 units as against 9,800 units in 2017.

The group also reported its highest-ever first quarter sales at 2,982 units in the March quarter this year.

ALSO READ: Ola in talks with Audi, Mercedes, BMW for subscription-based self-drive service

The sales of the BMW brand cars surged 19 per cent to 2,822 units during the quarter against the same period a year-ago.

The MINI brand sold 160 units during the period, an increase of 18 per cent from the year ago period.

Besides, BMW Motorrad,the group's premium luxury motorcycle arm, also sold 597 bikes during the first quarter of 2019.

"I saw the first time (the car) when I was in Europe, and once I got out of the airport, an X5 was parked for me," Tendulkar said.