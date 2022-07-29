Bookings for Mahindra's Scorpio-N to start on July 30: Price, features, powertrain options

Homegrown car manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra will commence bookings for the latest edition of its popular SUV ‘Scorpio-N’ starting July 30, 2022, from 11 am onwards. The automaker had also claimed that this new SUV is its biggest, most powerful and most advanced version among all Scorpio to date.

The company had revealed that bookings for the new Scorpio-N can be made by paying an advance token amount of Rs 21,000 at Mahindra’s website and dealerships as well. The deliveries of the Scorpio-N will begin during the forthcoming festive season, starting September 26, 2022.

Price and trims

The price for the new SUV starts at Rs 11.99 lakh for the entry trim and goes up to Rs 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. The new Scorpio-N will be available in five variants – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8 Luxury. The company had also stated that these launch prices are for the first 25,000 units only and is aiming to roll out around 20,000 units initially until December. It added that the Z8L variant will be prioritised.

The automaker also stated that the bookings will be made on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, which would also indicate the delivery dates, irrespective of the variant chosen by the buyer. It further added that after picking their option, customers would be able to edit their pick of the variant until August 15.

Interestingly, the new Scorpio-N won’t be replacing the existing Scorpio, which is likely to be renamed 'Scorpio Classic,’ but will sit alongside as a new offering. The Scorpio-N 4WD variants will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2.5 lakh over its 2WD variants. The 4WD will be available only on Z4, Z8, and Z8L diesel variants.

Design and competition

Mahindra’s 2022 Scorpio-N is based on the company’s new body-on-frame platform and measures 4,662 mm in length, 1,917 mm in width and 1,870 mm in height. The new SUV’s wheelbase stands at 2,750 mm. The automaker also revealed that the new Scorpio-N is being manufactured at the company’s Chakan facility in Pune, Maharashtra.

The new Scorpio-N won’t have any direct rival in the segment as there are no other body-on-frame SUVs available in India. However, in terms of performance and pricing, this new SUV will go up against the likes of Tata Harrier, Tata Safari and MG Hector.

The Scorpio-N is also likely to get a 4 or 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, but as of now, it hasn’t been crash-tested.

Powertrain

In terms of powertrain, the new Scorpio-N gets an option of both petrol and diesel engine - a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine - with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. The SUV will also be offered a 4x4 option.

The petrol unit produces 203 PS and 370Nm of torque in the manual variant and 380Nm in automatic trim. On the other hand, the diesel engine, which will be available in two states of tune, will churn out 132 PS and 300 Nm of torque in the lower state of tune and 175 PS and 370Nm (manual)/400Nm (automatic) torque in the higher state of tune. It should be noted that only 6-speed MT and RWD configuration will be available in the SUV with a lower state of tune.

Safety and features

In terms of features, the new Scorpio-N comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, built-in Alexa, premium 3D sound system from Sony, steering mounted control, dual-zone climate control, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, air purifier, wireless phone charging and electric sunroof. The infotainment system will support both Android and Apple connectivity.

In terms of safety equipment, the car comes with 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill hold control, hill descent assist, traction control, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera and a driver drowsiness detection alert system.