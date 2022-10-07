Bookings for Tata Tiago.ev to begin from October 10, test drives from December end

Homegrown automobile manufacturer Tata Motors, on Friday, announced that it will start the bookings for its recently launched compact hatchback Tiago.ev from October 10, 2022, at noon for Rs 21,000. The company also informed that the pre-bookings would begin for the first 10,000 customers, of which 2,000 will be reserved for the current owners of Nexon EV and Tigor EV. Interestingly, Tata Motors’ Tiago.ev is currently the most affordable electric car in India.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., while commenting on the bookings announcement, in a statement, said, “The Tiago.ev is a fun electric trendsetter, a segment first disruptor which offers premium, safety and technology features, eco-friendly footprint, spirited performance, all made even more desirable with the added advantage of a low cost of ownership. It will be the first in its segment to offer best-in-class connected features as standard across all trims, that are usually offered in more premium cars.”

Tata Motors revealed that the deliveries would begin in January 2023 and the test drives for the EV to start by December end. The company had launched its Tiago.ev at a special introductory price, starting from Rs 8.49 lakh and going up to Rs 11.79 lakh (Ex-showroom, India).

“The Tiago.ev has received a phenomenal response from our customers. Most of the queries have been on the 24kWh battery pack variant, and we have prioritised its production to meet the customer requirement,” added Srivatsa.

The company also added that the production of 24kWh battery pack variants has been prioritised based on customer insights to match customer expectations at the time of delivery. The time, date along with variant and colour chosen, shall determine the delivery date of the vehicle, it added.

Srivatsa also informed that “To make our EVs more accessible, with this launch, we are entering 80 new cities, expanding our network to more than 165 cities. It is indeed an exciting new option for customers, this festive season.”

Tiago.ev battery and powertrain

Tata Motors’ most affordable electric hatchback Tiago.ev comes equipped with two battery packs – 19.2kWh with 250km and 24kWh with 315km of Modified Indian Drive Cycle (MIDC) range, respectively.

The new compact hatchback is based on Tata's Ziptron high-voltage architecture, which the company claims to provide benefits over 5 key pillars - Performance, Technology, Reliability, Charging and Comfort. It offers a digital drive feature with multi-mode regen, and two drive modes - City and Sport.

The manufacturer also claims that the Tiago.ev, which is based on the GNCAP 4-star rated Tiago, will be the safest electric hatch on the road and is available in five colour options - Teal Blue, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Midnight Plum and Tropical Mist.

In terms of power, the Tiago.ev’s electric motor produces 61hp and 110Nm with the smaller battery pack and churns out 74hp and 114Nm with the larger pack. In addition to this, the electrified Tiago line-up is offered in multiple combinations of IP67-rated battery packs (water and dust-resistant).

The Tiago.ev is capable of fast charging, and both battery packs can be topped from 10 to 80 per cent in 57 minutes using a 50kW fast charger. In terms of safety and features, the higher trims of the Tiago.ev comes with rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, TPSM and leatherette upholstery.