BT Explainer: Here’s how to spot fake traffic challans and avoid being trapped

As India’s road infrastructure gets better, the deployment of CCTV cameras to capture traffic violations is becoming common. As a result, motorists keep getting information about pending challans through SMS. However, scamsters and fraudsters are taking advantage of fake challans to defraud unsuspecting vehicle owners.

What should vehicle owners do?

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Car or two-wheeler owners must verify challans only through official sources. Legitimate challans are sent only through official government portals and communication channels.

One can check traffic challan details online via the eChallan Parivahan website by entering your vehicle number, DL number, or challan number. The portal allows you to view, download receipts, and pay pending fines for both RTO and traffic police offenses. Apps like Park+, ACKO and Cred among others also allow you to check challans online.

Banks caution motorists

In an email to its customers, ICICI Bank on Friday cautioned users of exercising maximum safety by staying alert to fake traffic challan alerts.

“Fraudsters are sending SMS messages claiming that a traffic challan is pending against your vehicle and urging immediate payment to avoid legal action. These messages are designed to create panic and trick you into clicking malicious links or making unauthorised payments,” an alert sent by ICICI Bank read.

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“The fraudulent link displays a small payable amount (For example: ₹590) which seems genuine, to gain your trust. However, once card details and OTP are entered, the actual transaction is processed for a significantly higher amount,” it stated.

People should exercise caution before clicking on such links. Payments made through these links may result in the compromise of personal and card information, unauthorized transactions, and even the installation of malware on the device.

How to stay safe