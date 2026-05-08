KPIT Technologies share price targets post Q4 results; stock ratings & more

Shares of KPIT Technologies Ltd gained in Friday’s trade, rising 0.89% to Rs 729 in the afternoon session, up from the previous close of Rs 722.60 apiece on the BSE. However, the stock declined nearly 39% over the last six months.

Share price targets post Q4 results

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JM Financial maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock but trimmed its target price to Rs 840 from Rs 860. The brokerage summarised its stance as "Near-term softness, medium-term outlook intact".

“Forward-looking indicators: i) Two large SDV programs coming to an end in H1FY27, to be compensated by growth in newly acquired accounts. Continuation of these programs would have resulted in 4-5% sequential growth – implying weaker 1H, in our view,” JM Financial said.

PL Capital also retained its 'Buy' rating but slashed its target price to Rs 880 from Rs 1,020. “However, FY26 ended on a subdued note with 1.3% YoY CC growth, impacted by delays in OEM vehicle spends, weakness in middleware programs, and near-term AI-led cannibalization in certain services,” it said.

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White Axis Direct reiterated a 'Hold' rating on KPIT Technologies, setting a target price of Rs 780.

“To improve margins and implement AI-infused solutions, KPIT is aggressively transitioning away from T&M to fixed price contracts. Currently, over 80% of new contracts are fixed-price and outcome-based, aiming to convert existing contracts to 75%,” Axis Direct said.

KPIT Tech founder Ravi Pandit passes away

Meanwhile, in a regulatory filing submitted to the stock exchanges today, the company informed exchanges about solemn news of the demise of its founder and chairman, Ravi Pandit. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our Founder and Chairman of the Board, Mr. S. B. (Ravi) Pandit on the morning of May 8, 2026 in Pune," it said.