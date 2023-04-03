Carmakers post steady sales in March; M&M, Hyundai, Tata Motors shine

Domestic auto-makers recently released their sales figures for the month of March and it showed a steady growth trend as there has been a notable rise in sales of vehicles on a year-on-year(YoY) basis as compared to the same month last year.



While companies such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hyundai, and Toyota Kirloskar saw a steep hike in sales, Maruti Suzuki reported a decline in last month's sales.



Mahindra & Mahindra



Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its auto sales for the month of March 2023

stood at 35,976 vehicles, with a growth of 31 per cent as compared to last year. The company also clocked the highest ever annual sales of its SUVs at 356,961 units, with a growth of 60%. In the Passenger Vehicle segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans), the company sold 35,997 units (growth of 30%) in March 2023 as compared to the same month last year.



On a month-on-month basis, Mahindra sold over 30,000 vehicles in February.



Hyundai



Hyundai Motor India logged 11 per cent increase in wholesales at 61,500 units last month as compared with 55,287 units in March 2022. Domestic dispatches in March 2023 rose 13 per cent to 50,600 units as compared with 44,600 units a year ago. Exports rose to 10,900 units from 10,687 vehicles in the same period a year ago.



On a month-on-month basis, Hyundai recorded a total of 46,968-unit sales in February 2023.

Tata Motors



Tata Motors reported that its total domestic wholesales increased by 3 per cent to 89,351 units in March compared to the same month last year. The company sold 86,718 units in March 2022.



The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 44,044 units last month, as compared to 42,293 units in the same month last year.



On a month-on-month basis, Tata Motors logged overall sales of 79,705 units in February 2023.



Maruti Suzuki



Maruti Suzuki India Limited revealed that it sold 170,071 units in March 2023, which fell down from the same month last year. The total sales in the month include domestic sales of 136,787 units, sales to other OEMs of 3,165 units and its highest-ever monthly exports of 30,119 units.



Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 172,321 units in February 2023.



Toyota Kirloskar Motors



Toyota Kirloskar Motors reported an increase in sales by 9 per cent year-on-year to 18,670 units in March. The company logged a sale of 17,131 units in the domestic market in March 2022. For the 2022-23 fiscal, the automaker reported a 41 per cent increase in wholesales at 1,74,015 units from 1,23,770 units in 2021-22 fiscal.



Toyota India reported that its sales stood at 15,338 units in February 2023.

