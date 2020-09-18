Centre, Delhi govt to identify locations for EV charging stations in 2 weeks

All concerned agencies of the Centre and Delhi government will identify in the next two weeks locations under their jurisdictions for setting up charging stations for electric vehicles, a Delhi government statement said. This decision was taken in the first meeting ofthe charging infrastructure working group of Delhi government on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Jasmine Shah, vice chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi.

"All the government agencies in Delhi including municipal corporations, PWD, Transport department, DTC, DMRC, DDA, among others will identify concessional locations within their jurisdictions in the next two weeks for setting up charging stations," said the statement.

Delhi government will aggregate these locations and work out a unified model for setting up 200 charging spots in the city in the next one year, it said. The Electric Vehicle Policy 2020 was notified last month by the Transport department of Delhi government.

In view of the multiplicity of agencies in Delhi, the task of devising and implementing a coordinated strategy for setting up charging infrastructure in Delhi has been entrusted to the charging infrastructure working group. Delhi government will soon be rolling out financial incentives promised under the EV policy," Shah said.

Various agencies including At Discoms, EESL, DMRC, Delhi Transco Ltd., NDMC, East MCD and North MCD gave detailed presentation of their proposals during the meeting, for rapidly augmenting the public charging infrastructure as well as private charging infrastructure in the city, the statement said.

"It was agreed at the meeting that given the emphasis of Delhi EV Policy on mass adoption of electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler, the charging infrastructure should focus primarily on setting up a large number of slow-charging stations consisting of AC-001 charging points (3.3 kW each) and limited number of DC-001 fast chargers (15 kW each)," it said.

Developing a wide network of battery swapping stations was also identified as a key priority. Once the location mapping exercise is completed, Delhi Transco Ltd, which is the state nodal agency for setting up charging infrastructure, will implement a coordinated plan for setting up of 200 charging stations at the most prominent places in the city, with subsidy support from Delhi government, the statement said.

In addition to public charging stations, establishing charging facilities at malls, office complexes, group housing societies, hotels, education institutions, hospitals and other restricted spaces, was also identified as a priority at the meeting. Given that these premises have high capacity commercial connections, it was discussed that setting up of a large number of slow-charging points at these facilities would be inexpensive and a quick way of setting up thousands of additional charging points in the city, it said.

Dialogue and Development Commission and Delhi Transco Ltd. were entrusted with the role of working out a special scheme on the lines of RESCO model for rooftop solar plants, to empanel energy operators who could then be engaged by the owners of these premises to invest, install and maintain charging points for public use within these facilities, added the statement.

