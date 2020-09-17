Kia Sonet set to launch in India on September 18; expected price, key features

Kia Sonet, the much-awaited offering from South Korean auto giant Kia Motors, is all set for launch in India on Friday. Kia Sonet is Kia Motors' third offering in India after mid-size SUV Kia Seltos and multi utility vehicle Kia Carnival. The Made in India subcompact SUV will not only be manufactured here but Kia Motors also plans to export it to over 70 countries.

An array of features like 10.25-inch AVNT, an automatic variant in diesel, smart key remote engine start (both in AT and MT transmission), and native suite of UVO connected technology set Kia Sonet apart from others. The South Korean auto major Kia Motor had revealed Kia Sonet at a global premiere held virtually in August.

Kia Sonet will compete with segment leaders like Maruti Brezza, stablemate Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Mahindra SUV3OO. It will also see increased competition from new launches like the Toyota Urban Cruiser -- a cross badged product based on the Brezza, Nissan Magnite and Renault's new model and an offering from Czexh carmaker Skoda, based on its Vision IN concept vehicle.

The Kia Sonet will come with three engine variants - 82 bhp, 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, 99 bhp, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel, and 119 bhp, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol. It will also have multiple transmission options. Buyers can go for a 5-speed MT, a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT. Kia has not yet announced the Kia Sonet price. However, the expected price of the Kia Sonet could be between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 13 lakh, depending upon the variant.

Some key features of Kia Sonet:

Largest & best-in-segment 10.25-inch (26.03 cm) HD Touchscreen with Navigation and live traffic information

Smart pure air purifier with virus protection

BOSE Premium 7-speaker System with Sub-woofer

Front driver & passenger ventilated seats

LED sound mood lamps

Remote engine starts for automatic and manual transmission through UVO & smart key

Over-The-Air (OTA) map updates -- multi-drive traction modes & grip control in automatic versions

Smartphone wireless charger with cooling function

Safety features in Kia Sonet

Six Airbags

Front & Rear parking sensors

Projector fog lamps

Highline tyre pressure monitor

Auto headlamps

Isofix child anchor

GT Line: Sonet is the first SUV in the segment to be offered in the sporty GT Line trim, which comes with red stitching on the steering wheel, seats and door armrest.

