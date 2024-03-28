Citroen Basalt Vision SUV Coupe coming to India soon; see expected price, specs and images

Citroën has unveiled the much-anticipated first images of the Citroën Basalt Vision, an innovative SUV Coupé concept set to join the brand's lineup in India and South America in the latter half of 2024.

The Basalt Vision introduces a concept by seamlessly combining the fluidity and dynamism of a coupé, the ruggedness of an elevated SUV, and the spaciousness of a 5-door saloon. Developed collaboratively with teams both at headquarters and in regional offices, this model reflects Citroën's commitment to international expansion, alongside the acclaimed C3 and C3 Aircross, targeting major markets with its distinctive character and onboard comfort.

Thierry Koskas, CEO of Citroën, expressed his excitement about the Basalt Vision, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce the third chapter of our growth strategy aimed at propelling Citroën's presence on the global stage. With its bold design, ample space, and unparalleled comfort, the Basalt Vision exemplifies our dedication to delivering innovative solutions tailored to our customers' evolving needs."

Breaking away from conventional SUV designs, the Basalt Vision presents a daring silhouette that embodies customer aspirations. It pioneers the integration of various automotive elements, boasting a commanding presence on the road with its robust build, elevated ground clearance, and distinctive geometric features. The model's coupé-like rear design adds a touch of elegance and aerodynamic efficiency, setting it apart in the competitive SUV segment.

The Basalt Vision marks the latest addition to Citroën's expanding range, following the successful launches of the C3 and C3 Aircross. Positioned as part of the C-Cubed program aimed at bolstering Citroën's presence in India and South America, this model underscores the brand's dedication to delivering innovative products tailored to regional preferences. Built on the Smart Car platform, the Basalt Vision embodies Citroën's vision of providing a seamless and joyful driving experience, supported by streamlined customer services.

The Citroën Basalt Vision is Scheduled for release in the second half of 2024 with no information on the price range currently but is expected to be priced around Rs 12-15 lakh.