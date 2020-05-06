Coronavirus lockdown: TVS, Eicher Motors, MRF resume operations partially

After shutting down operations for over 40 days during the lockdown, auto companies are cautiously resuming activities while ensuring social distancing norms at their facilities. Three auto majors - TVS Company, Eicher Motors and MRF Motors - on Tuesday said that they were restarting work at major units following the Centre's guidelines on partial opening up of the economy.

TVS Motor Company said it had commenced operations across all factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh. "The safety of employees and community is of paramount importance to TVS Motor Company. A comprehensive preparedness manual has been designed for employees to ensure complete adherence to necessary safety guidelines to help minimise the spread of the virus," the company said.

TVS has undertaken exhaustive measures to ensure a safe workplace for employees, according to the company. It added that work from home option had been continued for a certain category of employees.

Eicher Motors said the company resumed manufacturing operations on May 6. "Our manufacturing unit at Oragadam in Chennai will be the first to begin operations in a staggered manner, with minimum staff over a single shift. There will be complete compliance of norms of social distancing and workplace sanitisation," the company said.

Its operations at the two other units in Tiruvottiyur and Vallam Vadagak will start in a phased manner. All other offices of the company in Chennai, Gurugram and the UK Technical Centre will continue to remain shut and employees will work from home.

Similarly, MRF Motors said that based on various relaxations and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the state governments, it has partially resumed operations in most of its plants with restricted manpower. "Some of the stocking points have also partially resumed operations. The continuance of operations in these places, however, depends on the directives of local authorities, issued from time to time, based on the incidences of COVID 19 cases in the area concerned," the company said.

