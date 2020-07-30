Coronavirus safety: Uber, Bajaj team up to install partitions in one lakh autos

Uber and Bajaj on Wednesday announced they re partnering to install safety partitions just behind the driver seat in one lakh autos for restricting contact and to facilitate social distancing between drivers and riders.

Safety kits consisting of face masks, hand sanitisers and vehicle disinfectants will also be distributed to one lakh autorickshaw drivers across 20 cities including New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangaluru, Mysuru and Madurai, an Uber statement said.

