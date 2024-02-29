Elon Musk says Tesla Roadster coming in 2025, will do 0-60 in less than a second

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the long-awaited production version of the Tesla Roadster is set to be revealed later this year, promising groundbreaking performance figures that defy convention in the electric vehicle realm.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Musk declared that the specifications for the car have been substantially enhanced, with performance metrics that include a jaw-dropping sub-1.0-second acceleration from 0 to 60 mph.

Originally unveiled in 2017, the Roadster was touted to achieve a 0-60 mph time of 1.9 seconds, reaching 100 mph just 2.3 seconds later, and boasting a top speed exceeding 250 mph, with an estimated range of 620 miles.

However, Musk has now revealed that the production version of the Roadster will surpass expectations, with acceleration to 60 mph in less than one second, even faster than previously anticipated with an optional rocket-thruster package developed in collaboration with SpaceX, which was expected to achieve 60 mph in 1.1 seconds.

There will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2024

This ambitious acceleration figure notably surpasses the 1.95-second 0-62 mph time claimed for the Rimac Nevera, currently holding the title of the world's fastest-accelerating production car.

And that is the least interesting part — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2024

Despite previous delays attributed to supply chain disruptions and the intricate development of a tri-motor powertrain and advanced battery technologies, Musk indicated that Tesla is now targeting deliveries to commence in 2025. This timeline follows a series of previously touted launch dates, including 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024, since the Roadster's initial unveiling in 2017.