EV maker Ampere’s megasite rolls out 50,000th electric two-wheeler

Ampere, a Mumbai-based electric two-wheeler brand operated by Greaves Electric Mobility, announced the production of its 50,000th two-wheeler electric scooter at the company's EV megasite in Ranipet on Thursday.

In a press statement, the company declared its goal of ‘disrupting the Indian transportation landscape and creating an affordable and sustainable ecosystem for clean last-mile mobility in the country.’ The company hailed the production of Ampere’s 50,000th unit as a realisation of its objective and claimed to stand testament to the faith that customers had developed in Ampere’s products.

The firm also hailed a recent investment in Greaves Electric Mobility from Saudi Arabia's Abdul Latif Jameel as a key step toward pushing EV technical innovation and meeting India's aim of 30% electric vehicles by 2030. The family-owned diversified business conglomerate, which also owns Toyota Saudi Arabia, is involved in the automotive industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Behl, CEO and Executive Director at Greaves Electric Mobility said, “Our EV megasite was developed with the intent of accelerating the ecologically-virtuous cycle that our planet deserves, and it is incredible that we have reached the 50,000 mark. Owing to the increased customer awareness, preference for green mobility and a host of incentives offered by different states, we have hit the inflection point for EVs to take off and are optimistic about mass EV adoption in the country.”

Greaves Electric Mobility (GEM) currently produces electric two-wheelers under the Ampere Vehicles brand and three-wheeler vehicles (E-Auto and E-Rickshaw) under the ELE and Teja mobility brands, respectively. Ampere is an electric vehicle brand currently available in India. The company claimed to have over 1.5 lakh customers, across the country as of present day.

Also read: Akasa Air takes delivery of its first of 72 aircraft from Boeing

Also read: SonyLIV eyes off-the-shelf subscription buys to grow user base