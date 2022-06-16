Akasa Air takes delivery of its first of 72 aircraft from Boeing 

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, has taken in its much-anticipated delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX in Seattle, US. It is the first of the 72 aircraft that the company will take under its wing. Initial delivery of 18 aircraft is expected by March 2023, while the remaining 54 will be delivered over four years.

The carrier plans to offer commercial flights starting in the summer of 2022 to support the growing demand across India.

Vinay Dube - Founder, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air said, “This is indeed a symbolic milestone in the journey of Akasa Air, bringing us one step closer to the process of obtaining our Air Operator’s Permit (AOP) and leading to our commercial launch. While we are delighted with this achievement, we want to keep ourselves focussed on the task of delivering on our vision to transform India’s air transportation ecosystem, support the nation’s economic growth engine and help fellow Indians chase their dreams”.

He added, “We are grateful to Boeing and Griffin for their trust in us and for supporting us early in our journey. Our team and I look forward to receiving our first aircraft in Delhi early next week as it arrives from Seattle”.

Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO, also added his input on the successful delivery of the first aircraft by saying, "We are honoured to deliver the first 737 MAX to Akasa Air, India’s newest airline focused on making air travel inclusive and affordable for all, flying an advanced, environmentally progressive 737 MAX fleet with greater fuel efficiency and lower operating costs will enable Akasa Air to profitably serve the Indian market while passing those savings on to its passengers."