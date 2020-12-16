Fiat Chrysler to set up $150 million R&D centre in Hyderabad, create 1,000 new jobs

Global automotive giant Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) on Wednesday announced an investment of $150 million (around Rs 1100 crore) to set up a new Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad, Telangana.

FCA ICT India, the proposed innovation and technology development facility will be FCA's largest hub outside of North America. The investment will create around 1,000 new technology jobs by the end of 2021.

While Fiat has more than 48 R&D (research and development) centres across the world in over 40 nations, this will be its first such hub in India. FCA ICT India will function as a fully integrated part of Fiat Chrysler's global team.

"The digital hub is being set up in Hyderabad in Telangana. Over the coming years, we will ramp up our presence across both Hyderabad through our new centre and in Chennai, where we have recently expanded our engineering operations," Mamatha Chamarthi, Chief Information Officer of FCA - North America and Asia Pacific, said at a virtual press conference.

FCA designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes and sells vehicles under Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Ram and SRT brands as well as luxury cars under the Maserati brand.

The automaker will be attracting the best digital talent in India and focus on niche technology areas such as connected vehicle services and data science, among others.

Chamarthi further said the Global Digital Hub will also enable FCA to expand its relationships with India's rich digital ecosystem, including suppliers, startups and universities, to accelerate its innovation agenda.

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao welcomed FCA's initiative and assured all possible support from the State government's side.

FCA has a major presence in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, with headquarters in Mumbai and employs over 3,000 people.

With the Global Digital Hub, FCA will be expanding its presence in Telangana.

The company has a joint venture vehicle and powertrain manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra.

Its engineering and product development operations are located in Pune and Chennai.