Ford India introduces BS-VI compliant Endeavour; check out price, mileage

American automaker Ford today launched the 2020 edition of Endeavour with Bharat Stage VI compliant diesel engine. The premium SUV's introductory price starts from Rs 29.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

However, the new Endeavour's introductory prices will only be valid till April 30, 2020, following which the SUV's prices will see a hike of Rs 70,000. The introductory price applies to all bookings made until April 30.

Anurag Mehrotra, President and Managing Director, Ford India, said, "The 2020 Endeavour offers outstanding capabilities along with class-leading fuel efficiency and thereby delivers more than customers expect."

"With its enhanced value proposition, we are confident that the Endeavour will become the SUV of choice for several new customers," Mehrotra added.

The new Endeavour get's its power through a 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission system. The new Ford Endeavour's engine produces 170 PS of peak power and is offered in 4X2 and 4X4 wheel drive. The SUV 4X2 variant delivers fuel economy of 13.90 Kmpl while the 4X4 version offers 12.4 Kmpl.

