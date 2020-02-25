Melania Trump attends 'happiness class' with students at Delhi govt school

The First Lady of the US Melania Trump visited the Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary school in Nanakpura, Delhi. She spent about an hour at the school and witnessed a 'happiness class'. The FLOTUS also interacted with the students and teachers at the school in South Moti Bagh.

Delhi: First Lady of the US, Melania Trump meets and interacts with students at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura. pic.twitter.com/8kX03rmnNV â ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Melania Trump was welcomed by students with flowers. They also waved the Indian and American flags as they greeted her. She was welcomed with an arti and was given a tilak. A young student gave the First Lady a bouquet to welcome her. The school also underwent beautification work ahead of the US First Lady's visit.

Delhi government started the Happiness Classes for students studying in classes I-VIII in the year 2018. Under this programme, students are taught several activities such as meditation, storytelling, question answer sessions to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children.

Delhi CM Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who were scheduled to welcome the FLOTUS earlier, have been dropped from the list of invitees. The ministers have expressed their anguish over the removal of their names from the list and said that it is "protocol" for state leaders to be present when foreign leaders visit or attend events in their respective states.

Earlier today, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to express his joy at the FLOTUS visiting a Delhi government school. Kejriwal tweeted, "FLOTUS will attend happiness class in our school today. Great day for our teachers, students and Delhiites. For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. Am happy that she will take back the msg of happiness from our school".

Also read: Melania Trump to visit Delhi govt school; CM Kejriwal says 'great day for teachers, students'

Also read: Trump India Visit Day 2: POTUS has a busy day ahead; check full schedule

Also read: 'My great friend Modi: Trump thanks Prime Minister for 'wonderful visit'