Ford unveils 7th-gen Mustang with visual cues to differentiate GT and EcoBoost version

US-based automobile manufacturer Ford has unveiled the all-new, seventh-generation sports-car Mustang, nearly 60 years after its debut, for sports car lovers around the world. The company, during the launch event, said that ‘the seventh generation is the most exhilarating and visceral yet, from its fighter jet-inspired digital cockpit to new advanced turbocharged and naturally aspirated engines to its edgier yet timeless exterior design.’

Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor Company, said, “Investing in another generation of Mustang is a big statement at a time when many of our competitors are exiting the business of internal combustion vehicles.”

Ford’s this latest generation Mustang, which was first unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show 2022, is also among the few cars that have remained on sale since its introduction in 1964 and have managed to sell over 10 million units so far. Ford also claimed that Mustang is also the world's bestselling sports coupe for the last seven years, followed by its rival Chevrolet Camaro.

Farley further added, “Ford, however, is turbocharging its ICE growth plan, adding connected technology, opinionated derivatives, and hybrid options to our most profitable and popular cars – all in the Ford Blue family – on top of investing $50 billion in electric vehicles through 2026.”

Exterior and interior design

The 2023 Mustang adds a modern chiselled look to its heritage-inspired design and features Tri-Bar LED headlamps, an optimised roofline for driver entry and exit without removing their helmet on the track, and a redesigned diffuser at the rear.

Ford Mustang GT

Moreover, for the first time in Mustang’s history, Ford's designers have incorporated visual cues to differentiate between the GT and EcoBoost versions of the sports coupe with each model in the lineup carrying its unique front end. “Both the EcoBoost and Mustang GT have unique styling cues that deliver on their promise of Mustang Performance,” said Christopher Walter, Ford Mustang design manager.

The new Mustang GT is differentiated from EcoBoost models by larger, more aggressive grille openings. The GT variant’s aerodynamics have also been optimised with the addition of new hood vents and redesigned front splitter. On the other hand, the four-cylinder turbocharged EcoBoost variant gets subtle styling, a new grille that is inspired by the original 1964 Mustang and slimmer headlamps featuring new tri-bar LED DRLs.

There’s also a Mustang convertible, which continues with the sports coupe’s drop-top legacy and features a one-touch activation with a single-handle centre latch to open and close the fabric roof. Mustang convertible’s trunk space can accommodate up to two golf bags, claims the company.

Ford Mustang EcoBoost

In terms of interior design, the base models feature twin screens, but mid-level and top-spec trims get a 'continuous' screen combining a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.2-inch touchscreen. The car will also be receiving over-the-air updates.

Powertrain

In terms of powertrain, both the four-cylinder turbocharged 2.3-litre unit and the 5.0-litre 'Coyote' V8 unit are carried over from the previous generations. However, the automaker claims that the former is comprehensively updated with a new bore, stroke, and fresh turbo. According to Ford, both engines are capable to provide more power and torque, while being more efficient.

Ford also stated that only the most powerful Mustang GT with the 5.0-litre V8 engine will get a six-speed manual transmission. The 10-speed torque-converter automatic will be optional in the V8 and standard for the 2.3-litre Ecoboost.

Ford Mustang Convertible

Performance figures and prices are yet to be released, but the Mustang GT version is expected to be the fastest and will likely be able to reach 0-100kph in around 4.0sec.

India availability

Firstly, the 2023 Mustang will be available for sale in the North American market, followed by other left-hand drive countries. The company has also confirmed that the right-hand drive production will start soon and will be shipped to Japan and Australia before the end of 2023.

With Ford wrapping up its production operations in India, it is still not known if the Mustang will return to the domestic market even as a fully imported model. Last year, Ford announced that it will continue vehicle sales in India with fully imported models like the Mustang Mach E electric crossover. It is expected that the latest Mustang could be available in India by late 2023 or early 2024.