Formula One's 75th anniversary season to kick off with Australian Grand Prix; see full F1 2025 calendar

It's lights out and away we go! In a much-anticipated and quite an early announcement, Formula One has unveiled its thrilling 24-race calendar for the 2025 season, commencing with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16. This marks a return to tradition, as Australia hosts the season opener for the first time since 2019, setting the stage for a landmark year in the FIA Formula One World Championship's storied history.

The decision to launch the anniversary season in Melbourne was met with enthusiasm from fans and officials alike. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali expressed excitement, stating, "(It) will be a special year as we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the FIA Formula One World Championship, and it's that legacy and experience that allows us to deliver such a strong calendar."

The Bahrain Grand Prix, typically the inaugural race in recent years, has been rescheduled to April 13, allowing Australia to reclaim its prestigious opening position. The shift was made in consideration of Ramadan, with Bahrain and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on April 20 both adjusted to avoid clashing with the holy month.

Following the Australian leg, the championship heads to Shanghai for the eagerly awaited return of the Chinese Grand Prix on March 23, ending a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2025 calendar showcases a global tour of iconic circuits, promising top-tier racing, hospitality, and entertainment for millions of fans worldwide.

Key highlights include three races in the United States, with Miami, Austin (Texas), and Las Vegas hosting events in May, October, and November respectively. The schedule also features notable returns, such as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy, and the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.

Dates for the sprint races, a recent addition to the F1 format, are yet to be confirmed for the 2025 season.

The full F1 2025 race schedule is as follows:

- March 16 -- Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

- March 23 -- Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

- April 6 -- Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

- April 13 -- Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

- April 20 -- Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

- May 4 -- Miami Grand Prix, Miami

- May 18 -- Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy

- May 25 -- Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco

- June 1 -- Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

- June 15 -- Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

- June 29 -- Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

- July 6 -- British Grand Prix, Silverstone

- July 27 -- Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps

- Aug. 3 -- Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

- Aug. 31 -- Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

- Sept. 7 -- Italian Grand Prix, Monza

- Sept. 21 -- Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

- Oct. 5 -- Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore

- Oct. 19 -- U.S. Grand Prix, Austin

- Oct. 26 -- Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

- Nov. 9 -- Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo

- Nov. 22 -- Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas

- Nov. 30 -- Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail

- Dec. 7 -- Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina